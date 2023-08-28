GREENWICH — Several times last season, the Greenwich football team found itself overmatched by more physical teams.

The Witches reached the Class D sectional semifinals, but finished a break-even 5-5 as injuries hurt their chances.

“Last year was a little disappointing because we found out we were soft — and it’s hard to un-soft once you’re in the season,” said head coach Brandon Linnett, whose team may get a chance to play on its new FieldTurf playing surface later this season. Installation of the new field was under way last week.

Greenwich will have an overall young squad, but some very important pieces return — the most important being senior Matt Conlin, a 240-pound battering ram at fullback and linebacker. A series of injuries kept Conlin, a 1,200-yard rusher as a sophomore, out of the lineup for parts of last season.

“We’re going to try to have a little more physical mentality of downhill football — and we have a running back for that in Matt,” Linnett said. “His leadership has shown. It’s his team — it’s his last chance, you can see it — and him and (senior lineman) Noah Davis are really leading this young group, which they need.”

Another key piece is quarterback Ryan Ingber, an athletic sophomore who already has a season as a starter under his belt. He’s a dual threat to run and pass, but this is only his third year of football.

Linnett said the Witches may go with Conlin in a single-back attack, backed up by Jack Saunders. Jayden White, Joe Radovich and junior Joe Skiff return to the slot, but the wideouts were up in the air.

“We’re freshmen/sophomore heavy — we have 38 or 39 (players) right now, but I’ve only got 14 juniors and seniors,” Linnett said. “But they’re quality.”

Returning starters Davis and Max Anatriello will anchor the offensive line at the tackles, but the interior line was unsettled heading into Saturday’s 1 p.m. Week 0 matchup at AuSable Valley.

“It’s a good Week 0 for us, a good chance to find out where we’re at,” Linnett said. “We know they’ll be better than average, they’re going to be physical and they’re going to test you. Physical teams gave us problems.”

Defensively, the Witches’ 4-4 set returns Anatriello and Saunders on the ends, Conlin and Skiff at linebacker, and Radovich and White in the secondary with newcomer Calvin Curtis. Several positions were still up for grabs, and Greenwich was also trying to find a kicker to replace three-year starter Declan Kelleher.

“A lot of young kids are going to have to contribute, especially on special teams and some spots on offense,” Linnett said.

In a loaded Class D that includes Warrensburg-Lake George and Stillwater coming down from Class C, and state runner-up Cambridge-Salem, the Witches need to finish in the top four to make sectionals.

“Are we going to be one of those four? We’re going to find out,” Linnett said. “A success for us would be to make sectionals — I don’t know what we’d do after that.

“I’m curious to see if we can keep up with people’s physicality,” he added. “We have a good amount of speed, but we’re young, and until you get punched in the mouth, you don’t know they’re going to react. I like our group. If we can grow quickly, I think we can win games and surprise people.”