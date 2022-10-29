Greenwich falls to Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley

MECHANICVILLE-HOOSIC VALLEY 28, GREENWICH 19: Ryan Ingber rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another, but the Witches dropped a loss to Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley in a crossover game Friday night.

Ingber, a freshman quarterback, scored on runs of 1 and 9 yards in the first half, and tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Joe Skiff in the fourth quarter. Ingber completed 6 of 11 passes for 114 yards.

Matt Conlin rushed 12 times for 42 yards to lead Greenwich, which fell to 5-4 overall. The Witches are scheduled to face Chatham in the Class D semifinals of the Section II Football Tournament next week at Mechanicville, at a day and time to be announced.

M-HV improved to 3-6 with the win.