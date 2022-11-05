Greenwich falls to Chatham in Class D semifinal

MECHANICVILLE — Matt Radley rushed for three touchdowns and Tyler Kneller added two more as Chatham pulled away for a 43-21 Class D semifinal victory over Greenwich in the Section II Football Tournament.
The Witches' Parker Jameson caught touchdown passes of 28 and 10 yards from freshman Ryan Ingber to give Greenwich a 14-7 halftime lead.
However, the Panthers (9-1) got rolling behind Radley and Kneller in the second half, pulling away to a 33-14 lead. Kneller finished with 126 yards rushing on 13 carries and Radley had 102 yards on 15 rushes.
Ingber scored on a 3-yard touchdown run for the Witches, who finished the season at 5-5.
Chatham faces Cambridge-Salem (10-0) in the Class D championship game, set for Saturday at 1 p.m. at Schuylerville High School.