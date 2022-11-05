 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Greenwich falls to Chatham in Class D semifinal

  • 0

MECHANICVILLE — Matt Radley rushed for three touchdowns and Tyler Kneller added two more as Chatham pulled away for a 43-21 Class D semifinal victory over Greenwich in the Section II Football Tournament.

The Witches' Parker Jameson caught touchdown passes of 28 and 10 yards from freshman Ryan Ingber to give Greenwich a 14-7 halftime lead.

However, the Panthers (9-1) got rolling behind Radley and Kneller in the second half, pulling away to a 33-14 lead. Kneller finished with 126 yards rushing on 13 carries and Radley had 102 yards on 15 rushes.

Ingber scored on a 3-yard touchdown run for the Witches, who finished the season at 5-5.

Chatham faces Cambridge-Salem (10-0) in the Class D championship game, set for Saturday at 1 p.m. at Schuylerville High School.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

World Series GM 6 Preview: Expect To See The Bullpens!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News