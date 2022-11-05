Greenwich falls to Chatham in Class D semifinal

MECHANICVILLE — Matt Radley rushed for three touchdowns and Tyler Kneller added two more as Chatham pulled away for a 43-21 Class D semifinal victory over Greenwich in the Section II Football Tournament.

The Witches' Parker Jameson caught touchdown passes of 28 and 10 yards from freshman Ryan Ingber to give Greenwich a 14-7 halftime lead.

However, the Panthers (9-1) got rolling behind Radley and Kneller in the second half, pulling away to a 33-14 lead. Kneller finished with 126 yards rushing on 13 carries and Radley had 102 yards on 15 rushes.

Ingber scored on a 3-yard touchdown run for the Witches, who finished the season at 5-5.

Chatham faces Cambridge-Salem (10-0) in the Class D championship game, set for Saturday at 1 p.m. at Schuylerville High School.

Class D Semifinal Greenwich (5-5);0;14;0;7 — 21 Chatham (9-1);7;0;19;17 — 43 First quarter Cha — Matt Radley 5 run (Alex Chudy kick), 6:50 Second quarter Gre — Parker Jameson 28 pass from Ryan Ingber (Declan Kelleher kick), 8:40 Gre — Jameson 10 pass from Ingber (Kelleher kick), :25 Third quarter Cha — Radley 1 run (Chudy kick), 10:49 Cha — Radley 2 run (conversion failed), 7:53 Cha — Tyler Kneller 18 run (Chudy kick), 7:46 Fourth quarter Cha — Kneller 17 run (Chudy kick), 9:08 Gre — Ingber 3 run (Kelleher kick), 6:16 Cha — FG Chudy 40, 2:50 Cha — Mike Pierro 8 run (Chudy kick), 2:20