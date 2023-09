CANAJOHARIE-FORT PLAIN 19, GREENWICH 0: Jordan Hayes rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown as Canajoharie-Fort Plain shut out visiting Greenwich in Class D.

Hayes, Aiden Bowerman and Cody Hyney all scored on short runs for the Cougars. Hyney finished with 74 rushing yards as C-FP piled up 345 total yards on offense.

The Cougars got an interception from Zachary Herget, while their defense was spearheaded by Bowerman, Jayden Johnson, Brad Rumrill and Riley Battisti.