Greenwich faces rugged Moriah in Class D state semifinal

GREENWICH — Tuesday's practice for the Greenwich football team was certainly cold. Freezing temperatures brought out the cold-weather gear.

The Witches wouldn't have it any other way — that means it's near the end of the season, and they're one of the last teams still playing.

One thing head coach Brandon Linnett was certain of — his team's next opponents, the Moriah Vikings, were for sure working out in the cold.

"We've got to be practicing," he said. "We know they're practicing."

Greenwich (11-0) and Section VII champ Moriah (9-0), two teams that mirror toughness and grit, collide Friday at 3 p.m. in a Class D state semifinal at Middletown High School's Faller Field.

The winner advances to the state finals against either Tioga or Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, set for next Friday at the Carrier Dome.

In past years, the Greenwich/Moriah matchup would have been a state quarterfinal game. However, since 2019, the state has been filling the byes that once populated the Class AA, A and D brackets. Both Greenwich and Moriah played Section I opponents last week.

The No. 3-ranked Witches are riding a 17-game win streak, including last week's 41-20 victory over Tuckahoe. Greenwich is chasing its first trip to the Carrier Dome since 2015 in Class C. Fifth-ranked Moriah, coming off a 22-0 shutout of Haldane, has been equally dominant.

Both teams feature a big running back/middle linebacker — the Witches' Matt Conlin and the Vikings' Caleb Harris — though both have been banged up. Both teams have an athletic quarterback — Greenwich's Jesse Kuzmich and Moriah's Rowan Swan — who can make things happen. Both teams have outstanding lines and defenses.

"They're super physical," Linnett said of Moriah. "I think they're going to test our toughness — but I think they do that with everybody, that's their brand. ... Their quarterback is super athletic, and their fullback is really good. If he's 100 percent, he's going to be tough to block and tough to tackle."

"They've got a big back, but you really can't concentrate too much on him, because No. 2 (Kuzmich) can hurt you," said longtime Vikings coach Don Tesar, whose team was state runner-up in 2018 and '19. "When plays break down, he can get out of trouble. ... I think they're as good as the Cambridge teams (in 2016-17)."

Linnett's biggest concern is Moriah's defense, which other than a 46-31 win over Class B Peru, has allowed only 47 points in its other eight games.

"Defensively, they're going to line it up and come after us," he said. "Hopefully we can make a few plays, because they don't give up many."

Conlin, a 5-foot-11, 240-pound sophomore, has rushed for 1,253 yards and 21 touchdowns. Kuzmich, a four-year starter, has passed for 1,084 yards and 17 TDs, and rushed for another 813 yards and 13 scores. Greenwich has several more weapons, including speedster Deontae Bennett and versatile Jayden Hughes.

"We've got to do a better job of utilizing our other running backs, so (Conlin) can be fresh," Linnett said.

"They run man, so hopefully we can take advantage of some matchups on the outside," Kuzmich said. "You never really know till you get in the game, so we'll see how it goes."

Greenwich's defense is spearheaded by Conlin and four-year starter Gavin Blair at inside linebacker, and Ethan Banfield and Ryan Ailling are big run-stoppers up front.

The Vikings lack great size — their offensive line averages 175 pounds tackle-to-tackle, including a 135-pound center.

"They're not the biggest group in the world, but they play extremely hard," Tesar said. "We have some skill players who are long and lanky, they're all between 6-1 and 6-4, very quick and athletic."

On film, Swan shows the same speed and playmaking ability as Kuzmich, with a backfield that includes the 5-11, 210-pound Harris and halfbacks Riley Demarais and Dakota Wright. Demarais and Bryce Sprague are Swan's top receivers.

"Our toughness is going to be tested, for sure, and it should be at this time of year," Linnett said. "You don't need to be 250 to play in Class D football, as long as you're aggressive. ... (Tesar's) selling tough football. I don't expect anything easy."

