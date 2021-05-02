Greenwich cruises past Ichabod Crane

VALATIE — Deontae Bennett returned two interceptions for touchdowns and five other players scored Friday night as Greenwich rolled to a 48-0 non-league football victory over Ichabod Crane.

The Witches, who scored 41 points in the first quarter, finished the pandemic-shortened Fall II season with a 6-0 record.

Bennett returned interceptions 42 and 65 yards for touchdowns, and Matt Conlin ran back another pick for 28 yards and a score.

Jesse Kuzmich connected with Aidan McPhail for an 8-yard scoring pass, and Alex Curtis, Max Maguire and Jackson Vanderhoff added long touchdown runs for Greenwich. Maguire finished with 97 yards on four carries to lead the Witches.

Greenwich 48, Ichabod Crane 0 Greenwich (6-0);41;0;7;0 — 48 Ichabod Crane;0;0;0;0 — 0 First quarter G — Conlin 28 interception return (run failed) G — McPhail 8 pass from Kuzmich (Kuzmich run) G — Bennett 42 interception return (Vanderhoff run) G — Curtis 35 run (run failed) G — Maguire 45 run (run failed) G — Vanderhoff 55 run (Kelleher kick) Third quarter G — Bennett 65 interception return (Kelleher kick)

