Greenwich cruises past Ichabod Crane
Greenwich cruises past Ichabod Crane

VALATIE — Deontae Bennett returned two interceptions for touchdowns and five other players scored Friday night as Greenwich rolled to a 48-0 non-league football victory over Ichabod Crane.

The Witches, who scored 41 points in the first quarter, finished the pandemic-shortened Fall II season with a 6-0 record.

Bennett returned interceptions 42 and 65 yards for touchdowns, and Matt Conlin ran back another pick for 28 yards and a score.

Jesse Kuzmich connected with Aidan McPhail for an 8-yard scoring pass, and Alex Curtis, Max Maguire and Jackson Vanderhoff added long touchdown runs for Greenwich. Maguire finished with 97 yards on four carries to lead the Witches.

