Greenwich 41, Corinth-Fort Edward 6: The Witches rushed for 284 yards and threw for 136 in the home non-league victory. 

Chris Albrecht rushed for 112 yards to lead the rushers. Jesse Kuzmich completed four of five passes and had two scoring throws. Luke Pemrick caught two passes for 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

