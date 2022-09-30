Granville-Whitehall wins first game

GRANVILLE — The Granville-Whitehall football team won its first game as a merged program Friday night, shutting out Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley, 26-0.

Matt Barlow rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries to lead G-W, which also forced four turnovers in the Class C North victory. G-W improved to 1-3 in the division, 1-4 overall.

Troy Austin opened the scoring for G-W on a 9-yard run in the first quarter, and Barlow scored on a 36-yarder in the second.

Just before halftime, C.J. Monty picked off an M-HV pass at midfield and returned it to the 12. Two plays later, Barlow punched into the end zone from 2 yards out in the final seconds of the half for a 20-0 halftime lead.

In the fourth quarter, G-W put together a long drive to the M-HV 2-yard line. Austin attempted to run the ball in, but fumbled into the end zone, where teammate Brent Perry fell on the ball for the touchdown.

Austin finished with 49 yards on eight carries for G-W, which rushed for 221 yards in the game.

Alex Torres also had an interception for G-W, and Crum and Austin recovered M-HV fumbles, one caused by Perry.