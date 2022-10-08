 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Granville-Whitehall shut out by Stillwater

STILLWATER 48, GRANVILLE-WHITEHALL 0: Colby Paffen passed for three touchdowns and ran for another Friday night to power Stillwater past Granville-Whitehall in Class C North action.

Paffen completed all six of his passes for 101 yards, and rushed for 105 yards on nine carries, including an 8-yard touchdown for the Warriors (3-2, 4-2).

Jaxon Mueller rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries, and caught a 6-yard scoring pass from Paffen.

Lukas Lilac added a 46-yard touchdown run and scored on a 23-yard pass from Paffen, who also threw a scoring pass to Mike Marinello.

Troy Austin led Granville-Whitehall (1-4, 1-5) with 50 rushing yards.

Evan Day rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown Saturday as the Cambridge-Salem football team remained undefeated with a 34-0 Class D victory over Voorheesville.

Ticonderoga dropped a 54-12 loss to Peru on the road Friday night in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference football.

Ticonderoga dropped a 54-12 loss to Peru on the road Friday night in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference football.

