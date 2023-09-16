GRANVILLE-WHITEHALL 62, COXSACKIE-ATHENS 14: Sophomore C.J. Monty rushed for 194 yards and five touchdowns and caught a pass for another Friday night as Granville-Whitehall romped past Coxsackie-Athens.

Monty scored on runs of 55, 11, 4, 33 and 25 yards for G-W, which racked up 485 yards total offense in the win as the team improved to 2-1 in the league and overall.

R.J. Monger completed 5 of 7 passes for 99 yards and three touchdowns, two to Nick Powers and the other to Monty. Powers caught three passes for 86 yards.

Jackson McCullen added a 54-yard touchdown pass to Cole Plude late in the game, and Ayden Smith ran for 51 yards on four carries.

Gran.-White. 62, Cox.-Athens 14 G-W (2-1, 2-1);22;20;8;12 — 62 C-A (0-3, 0-3);6;0;0;8 — 14 First quarter G-W — Powers 64 pass from Monger (conversion good) C-A — TD pass (conversion failed) G-W — Monty 55 run (conversion failed) G-W — Monty 11 run (Powers run) Second quarter G-W — Monty 4 run (Powers run) G-W — Powers 21 pass from Monger (conversion failed) G-W — Monty 33 run (conversion failed) Third quarter G-W — Monty 4 pass from Monger (A. Smith run) Fourth quarter G-W — Monty 25 run (conversion failed) G-W — Plude 54 pass from McCullen (conversion failed) C-A — TD (conversion good