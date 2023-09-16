GRANVILLE-WHITEHALL 62, COXSACKIE-ATHENS 14: Sophomore C.J. Monty rushed for 194 yards and five touchdowns and caught a pass for another Friday night as Granville-Whitehall romped past Coxsackie-Athens.
Monty scored on runs of 55, 11, 4, 33 and 25 yards for G-W, which racked up 485 yards total offense in the win as the team improved to 2-1 in the league and overall.
R.J. Monger completed 5 of 7 passes for 99 yards and three touchdowns, two to Nick Powers and the other to Monty. Powers caught three passes for 86 yards.
Jackson McCullen added a 54-yard touchdown pass to Cole Plude late in the game, and Ayden Smith ran for 51 yards on four carries.