Granville-Whitehall rolls to another win

RENSSELAER — Matt Barlow rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries as Granville-Whitehall rolled to a 33-6 Class C North football victory over Rensselaer on Friday night.

Alex Torres, Troy Austin and C.J. Monty also scored rushing touchdowns for the Railroaders, who improved to 3-4 in the division, 3-5 overall. Tommy Barber caught a 1-yard scoring pass from R.J. Monger, who completed 10 of 18 passes for 119 yards. Austin added 74 yards on six carries, and Monty had 75 yards on eight rushes.