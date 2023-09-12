First-year Granville-Whitehall football coach Kevin Gebo often tells his players that it's not about the wins and losses, it's about making memories.

Chalk this one up to the memory column — and a win, too.

In a bizarre game where the first half was separated from the second half by four days, Granville-Whitehall pulled away to a 34-6 Class C road win Monday night at Rensselaer.

The strange circumstances included a last-minute rescheduling, a lightning delay and weather suspension, a bus breakdown and a pizza delivery.

"You can't make this stuff up," Gebo said by phone Tuesday morning. "We're on our way home (Monday) night from the game, and our bus broke down off Exit 12 on the Northway.

"I didn't know he was doing this, but one of our sophomores is on his phone, he calls a pizza place and has it delivered to the bus," Gebo added. "The kid realizes he doesn't have enough money — he's like 'Coach, I was just hungry' — and a bunch of the kids gave him money for the pizza. I told them, 'Guys, you're gonna remember this forever.'"

The game was pretty memorable for Granville-Whitehall, too, including two kick returns for touchdowns, and a pair of C.J. Monty scoring runs.

Originally set for Friday, the game was moved to Thursday at 6 p.m. However, it was suspended by storms at halftime and could not be continued until Monday.

"That was a last-minute thing. Rensselaer asked us to play Thursday night because they couldn't get officials for Friday," Gebo said.

The Rams opened the scoring in the first quarter with a blocked punt return where the player who blocked it caught the ball and lateraled to a teammate.

Then came a half-hour lightning delay with about five minutes left before halftime.

"I talked to the guys at halftime about how we were fighting among ourselves, and a house divided cannot stand," Gebo said. "We come out of the lightning delay and we immediately get an interception — A.J. Landon hit their quarterback and Landon Stevens picked off the pass."

Stevens' interception set up Monty's touchdown on a 12-yard run for a 6-6 tie. Moments later, Rensselaer — buried deep in its own end — snapped the ball out of its own end zone for a safety.

Trey Mason then returned the ensuing free kick for a touchdown and a 14-6 Granville-Whitehall lead. Nick Powers extended the team's lead just before halftime, reeling in a 30-yard scoring pass from R.J. Monger.

With more thunderstorms moving in, however, the game was suspended until Monday with Granville-Whitehall up 20-6.

In the second half, Allen Beaulieu returned a punt 54 yards for a touchdown and Monty scored from 8 yards out to complete G-W's scoring.

Gran.-Whitehall 34, Rensselaer 6 Gran.-White. (1-1);0;20;8;6 — 34 Rensselaer (0-2);6;0;0;0 — 6 First quarter Ren — blocked punt return for TD Second quarter G-W — Monty 12 run (pass failed) G-W — Safety, snap out of end zone G-W — Mason 60 kickoff return (pass failed) G-W — Powers 30 pass from Monger (pass failed) Third quarter G-W — Beaulieu 54 punt return (Barber pass from Monger) Fourth quarter G-W — Monty 8 run (kick failed)