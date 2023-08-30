GRANVILLE — The slogan on the back of new head coach Kevin Gebo’s T-shirt explained the goal for the Granville-Whitehall football team.

“Once Rivals, Now One Team,” read the letters in maroon and gold.

The first year of the merger between the former archrivals was a little rocky and produced a 3-7 record, but Gebo is seeing more positive signs in Year 2.

“The goal is to keep on bringing them together as one team,” said Gebo, a former Whitehall standout who took over the reins from former coach Darin Eggleston. “I think last year truly helped — Darin did a great job with them. They’re really coming together nicely. There’s no separation between Granville and Whitehall.”

Gebo, a longtime assistant at Whitehall who worked at Granville in the past, has been happy with a turnout of 58 modified and varsity players, and most happy with his senior class.

“The seniors are being real leaders, taking time to make sure everyone knows what they’re doing,” said Gebo, who is also the pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Whitehall. “They’re taking time to teach one another.”

Granville-Whitehall’s season starts right away Friday, with a 7 p.m. road game at Taconic Hills. All of the games in Class C are league games, as teams will battle all season for four playoff spots.

“It’s hard to tell who we are yet,” Gebo said, noting that teams like Schuylerville and Cambridge-Salem have long-established reputations. “We’re so new as a team, we need to make our identity. But I like what I see.”

Granville-Whitehall lost several two-way standouts to graduation, including fullback Troy Austin, lineman Brent Perry, and end Alex Torres, who all formed most of its linebacking corps, as well as running back/defensive back Matt Barlow.

Gebo plans to have a power-running team because he has a wealth of big, athletic linemen — and only one, Elijah Rubrecht, is a senior. Several wrestlers bring toughness to the team.

“The line is young — ninth- and 10th-graders — but they’re like 250 (pounds) and in shape,” Gebo said. “There’s a lot of potential in that line.”

With so many linemen, former center Landon Stevens has been able to switch back to his natural slotback position. Patrick Egan and Nick Powers are likely tight ends, and newcomer Ethan Sumner has good hands as a possible receiver, along with Tommy Barber.

The backfield features senior R.J. Monger at quarterback, a good leader who can run and throw, and sophomore C.J. Monty, who returns as a top rusher after a strong freshman season. G-W also has speed with players like Tim Pratt, Trey Mason, Allen Beaulieu and Ayden Smith, who could find spots as receivers or running backs.

“We’ll be running power football — power-I, off(set)-I,” Gebo said. “But R.J.’s got an arm, so we’ll throw, too.”

Defensively, G-W will rebuild its linebacking corps with Monty, Stevens and Brandon Beaver, and Monger and Barber lead the secondary. Gebo hopes to have several players who can rotate on that side of the ball.

“We have such a young line and a couple of seniors who have never played before, so we know we have a lot of work to do, but we have good coaches working with them,” Gebo said.

“It’s about having fun and making some memories, it’s not about the wins and losses,” he added. “It’s one season that’s just part of your life. It’s about two schools coming together for one purpose.”