Granville-Whitehall football merger not going forward

The proposed high school football merger between rivals Granville and Whitehall will not go forward this fall.

Whitehall officials announced Monday that the Railroaders had enough players to field their own junior varsity program this fall. The merger had been approved by both school boards two months ago.

Whitehall Superintendent of Schools Patrick Dee said in an email that athletic director Keith Redmond had been meeting with students at all grade levels to gauge interest in football.

"As a result of these ongoing discussions," Dee said, "our coaching staff and AD feel that we have sufficient player interest to run a quality JV program that will enable our coaching staff to develop these players safely and with the ability to grow into an independent Whitehall Varsity program for (the 2022 season)."

Whitehall did not field a varsity team during the recently completed Fall II season because of too few players.

"It's a decision for them to make," Granville Superintendent of Schools Tom McGurl said. "Right from the beginning, they said if they had enough players to have their own team, that was the direction they wanted to go in."

