Granville-Whitehall falls to Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

HOOSICK FALLS-TAMARAC 38, GRANVILLE-WHITEHALL 0: Granville-Whitehall struggled again on offense in a Class C North loss to Hoosick Falls-Tamarac on Friday night.

The Wildcats (2-1, 2-1) scored on their first two possessions and rolled from there. They also recorded two safeties, both when Granville-Whitehall (0-3, 0-4) was punting from its own end zone.

G-W's defense played well for most of the first half, registering a pair of goal-line stands in the second quarter — turning HF-T over on downs and recovering a fumble deep in G-W territory.