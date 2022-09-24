 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Granville-Whitehall falls to Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

  • 0

HOOSICK FALLS-TAMARAC 38, GRANVILLE-WHITEHALL 0: Granville-Whitehall struggled again on offense in a Class C North loss to Hoosick Falls-Tamarac on Friday night.

The Wildcats (2-1, 2-1) scored on their first two possessions and rolled from there. They also recorded two safeties, both when Granville-Whitehall (0-3, 0-4) was punting from its own end zone.

G-W's defense played well for most of the first half, registering a pair of goal-line stands in the second quarter — turning HF-T over on downs and recovering a fumble deep in G-W territory.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chatham downs Corinth/FE/H-L

Chatham downs Corinth/FE/H-L

Chatham scored all of its points in the first half on the way to a 43-6 victory over Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne/Fort Edward on Saturday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News