Granville-Whitehall falls to Cambridge-Salem in first game

CAMBRIDGE — The newly merged Granville-Whitehall football team dropped an 18-7 non-league loss to Cambridge-Salem on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Evan Day scored on a 2-yard run late in the first half after Granville-Whitehall's punter put his knee down on a punt at his own 15. That gave Cambridge-Salem a 12-7 halftime lead.

Brayton Cary added a 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to create the final score.

C-S had opened the scoring on a 20-yard scoring pass from Stephen Yakubec to Alex Luke. G-W responded for a 7-6 lead in the second quarter on C.J. Monty's 6-yard touchdown run and Brent Perry's extra point.

Brice Burr led C-S with 87 yards on 13 carries, and Day added 63 yards on 13 rushes.

"I thought they played very well," C-S head coach Doug Luke said. "They made a mistake and we took advantage, and we made a couple of mistakes that they didn't take advantage of. That was the difference. But they played well for their first game."

"We only gave up one big run, and not for a score," G-W head coach Darin Eggleston said. "We made it tough on them, they weren't getting big plays on us. The touchdown before the half really crimped us a bit."

Cam.-Salem 18, Gran.-Whitehall 7 Gran.-White. (0-1);0;7;0;0 — 7 Cam-Salem (1-0);6;6;6;0 — 18 First quarter C-S — Luke 20 pass from Yakubec (kick failed) Second quarter G-W — Monty 6 run (Perry kick) C-S — Day 2 run (pass failed) Third quarter C-S — Cary 3 run (pass failed)