Granville-Whitehall falls short to Chatham

CHATHAM — Granville-Whitehall came up just short in a crossover game on Friday night, losing 26-20 to Class D power Chatham (7-1).

G-W, which fell to 3-6, pulled within 13-6 just before halftime as Alex Torres scored on a halfback option pass from C.J. Monty. Monty added a 3-yard touchdown run with 2:42 left in the third quarter to bring G-W within 13-12.

However, Chatham's Matt Radley scored on runs of 44 and 3 yards to give the Panthers a 26-12 lead late in the game.

G-W responded with an 80-yard touchdown pass from R.J. Monger to Nick Crum, and Monty added the two-point conversion to make it a one-possession game with 4:33 left in regulation.