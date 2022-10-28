 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Granville-Whitehall falls short to Chatham

  • 0

CHATHAM — Granville-Whitehall came up just short in a crossover game on Friday night, losing 26-20 to Class D power Chatham (7-1).

G-W, which fell to 3-6, pulled within 13-6 just before halftime as Alex Torres scored on a halfback option pass from C.J. Monty. Monty added a 3-yard touchdown run with 2:42 left in the third quarter to bring G-W within 13-12.

However, Chatham's Matt Radley scored on runs of 44 and 3 yards to give the Panthers a 26-12 lead late in the game.

G-W responded with an 80-yard touchdown pass from R.J. Monger to Nick Crum, and Monty added the two-point conversion to make it a one-possession game with 4:33 left in regulation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Witches roll past Mountaineers

Witches roll past Mountaineers

Colin Hughes rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns on four carries to lead Greenwich to a 48-0 Class D football victory over C/FE/H-L.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes most sacked quarterback in NFL history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News