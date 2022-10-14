Granville-Whitehall cruises to second win of season

WHITEHALL — Matt Barlow rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns Friday night to lead Granville-Whitehall to a 66-0 Class C North football victory over Watervliet.

Troy Austin and C.J. Monty each added a pair of touchdowns and Monty threw for another as G-W improved its record to 2-4 in the division, 2-5 overall.

Austin ran 58 yards for an apparent touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, but it was called back for a hold. However, Barlow broke loose for a 68-yard score on the replay of the down.

G-W rolled from there, getting 69 yards on nine carries from Austin, and another 52 yards on four rushes from Monty, who connected with Alex Torres on a 24-yard scoring pass on a halfback option.

Nick Crum and R.J. Munger also scored for G-W, which rolled out to a 46-0 halftime lead.

Defensively, Barlow intercepted a pass, and Crum and Allen Beaulieu each had fumble recoveries.

Granville-Whitehall 66, Watervliet 0 Watervliet (1-5, 1-6);0;0;0;0 — 0 Gran.-White. (2-4, 2-5);26;20;6;14 — 66 First quarter G-W — Barlow 66 run (kick failed), 11:23 G-W — Barlow 12 run (kick failed), 6:36 G-W — Austin 15 run (pass failed), 4:12 G-W — Barlow 13 run (Crum pass from Munger), :32 Second quarter G-W — Crum 10 run (Torres pass from Munger), 4:35 G-W — Torres 24 pass from Monty (conversion failed), :58 G-W — Munger 3 run (conversion failed), :02 Third quarter G-W — Austin 3 run (kick failed), 5:20 Fourth quarter G-W — Monty 27 run (kick failed), 7:49 G-W — Monty 16 run (Beaulieu run), 2:12