Granville-Whitehall cruises to second win of season

WHITEHALL — Matt Barlow rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns Friday night to lead Granville-Whitehall to a 66-0 Class C North football victory over Watervliet.

Troy Austin and C.J. Monty each added a pair of touchdowns and Monty threw for another as G-W improved its record to 2-4 in the division, 2-5 overall.

Austin ran 58 yards for an apparent touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, but it was called back for a hold. However, Barlow broke loose for a 68-yard score on the replay of the down.

G-W rolled from there, getting 69 yards on nine carries from Austin, and another 52 yards on four rushes from Monty, who connected with Alex Torres on a 24-yard scoring pass on a halfback option.

Nick Crum and R.J. Munger also scored for G-W, which rolled out to a 46-0 halftime lead.

Defensively, Barlow intercepted a pass, and Crum and Allen Beaulieu each had fumble recoveries.

