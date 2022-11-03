 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Granville-Whitehall comes up short in season finale

  • 0

JOHNSTOWN 21, GRANVILLE-WHITEHALL 20: Matthew Barlow rushed for 274 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries, but G-W came up just short in a crossover game loss at Johnstown.

Troy Austin added 41 yards and a touchdown on eight carries for G-W, which finished its first season as a merged program with a 3-7 record.

Barlow's touchdowns of 9 and 3 yards gave G-W a 20-13 lead in the third quarter.

However, Johnstown's Ryan Hoyt scored on a 15-yard run and the two-point conversion pass gave the Sir Bills (4-5) a one-point lead later in the period.

Hoyt rushed 17 times for 193 yards and two touchdowns for the Sir Bills, setting a school single-season record for most yards rushing with 1,386 yards.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Shaq is fed up with ‘idiot’ Nets star Kyrie Irving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News