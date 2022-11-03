Granville-Whitehall comes up short in season finale

JOHNSTOWN 21, GRANVILLE-WHITEHALL 20: Matthew Barlow rushed for 274 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries, but G-W came up just short in a crossover game loss at Johnstown.

Troy Austin added 41 yards and a touchdown on eight carries for G-W, which finished its first season as a merged program with a 3-7 record.

Barlow's touchdowns of 9 and 3 yards gave G-W a 20-13 lead in the third quarter.

However, Johnstown's Ryan Hoyt scored on a 15-yard run and the two-point conversion pass gave the Sir Bills (4-5) a one-point lead later in the period.

Hoyt rushed 17 times for 193 yards and two touchdowns for the Sir Bills, setting a school single-season record for most yards rushing with 1,386 yards.

Johnstown 21, Granville-Whitehall 20 Gran.-White. (3-7);6;8;6;0 — 20 Johnstown (4-5);0;13;8;0 — 21 First quarter G-W — Austin 3 run (kick blocked) Second quarter J — Hoyt 98 run (Jones kick) J — Frank 59 pass from Miller (kick failed) G-W — Barlow 9 run (Monty run) Third quarter G-W — Barlow 3 run (pass failed) J — Hoyt 15 run (Jones pass from Miller)