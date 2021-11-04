Granville rolls past Helderberg Valley

GRANVILLE 44, HELDERBERG VALLEY 12: Tim Pratt rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries to lead Granville past Helderberg Valley in a crossover game Wednesday night at Ravena.

Nick Crum also scored twice for the Golden Horde (2-5), on a 7-yard run and a 5-yard pass from R.J. Monger.

Granville, which rolled up 451 yards total offense, also got touchdown runs from Matt Barlow and Tommy McMahon. Alex Warrington rushed for 95 yards on seven carries, and Barlow added 88 yards on nine rushes as the Horde plowed for 416 yards on the ground.