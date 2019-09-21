{{featured_button_text}}

Granville 46, Cohoes 0: Josh Oakman rushed for two touchdowns and Myles Pauquette connected with tight end Cody Rice for two more as Granville rolled to a non-league win Friday night.

Pauquette completed scoring passes of 20 and 15 yards to Rice. Oakman finished with 42 yards on the ground and added five two-point conversions, plus an interception.

Ben Chilkott led the Golden Horde (2-1) with 114 rushing yards and returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown. Dayton Holcomb added 71 rushing yards and a touchdown for Granville, which jumped out to a 24-0 first-quarter lead.

