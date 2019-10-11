{{featured_button_text}}

GRANVILLE — Dayton Holcomb rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns Friday night as Granville pulled away for a 52-28 Class C North football victory over Hoosick Falls.

It was the Golden Horde's first victory over Hoosick Falls since 2000, snapping a 15-game losing streak against the Panthers.

Granville, which improved to 3-1 in the division, 4-1 overall, jumped out to a 24-7 first-quarter lead and led 30-22 at halftime.

Hoosick Falls (0-4, 1-5) pulled within 30-28 early in the third quarter on Max Kipp's 37-yard touchdown run, but the Horde stopped the two-point conversion.

However, Granville pulled away with three unanswered touchdowns to ice the win.

Ben Chilkott rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns, and Logan Beebe added 94 yards and two more scores for the Horde, who host Cambridge-Salem next Saturday for a share of the division title.

Kipp led Hoosick Falls with 113 yards and a touchdown, and caught a pass for 79 yards and another score.

