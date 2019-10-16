GRANVILLE — The view from the hill overlooking Sam Eppolito Field has been much brighter this season.
It’s been a long time since a Granville football team was in this position.
At 5-1, the Golden Horde are on the verge of the Section II playoffs for the first time in 10 years, and a lock for their first winning season since 2013.
Granville heads into Saturday’s 1 p.m. home game against Class C North foe Cambridge-Salem with plenty of momentum. The regular-season finale is a final chance to improve on their seeding points for sectionals.
“It’s huge; not only does it show where we end up in playoff seeding, but it also shows we’re the new Granville,” senior fullback Logan Beebe said at Tuesday’s practice. “If we show out and play, we can show teams who we really are.”
The Horde have been handing out the sort of punishment this season that teams used to give them over the last few years. They have been using their size and strength to grind down opponents in head coach John Irion’s double-wing offense. The team’s overall record includes a forfeit win over Rensselaer, which dropped football before the season.
Among their victories was last Friday’s 52-28 triumph over Hoosick Falls, their first win over the Panthers in 15 tries since 2000. Granville piled up 533 rushing yards in the game, led by Dayton Holcomb’s 250 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries.
“Everybody was excited that we won,” senior offensive tackle Alix Prouty said. “It felt really good, especially being so long since we beat them, and being our Homecoming game, too.”
“(Hoosick Falls is) like us and some other teams with numbers issues,” said Irion, who has about 25 players on his varsity roster. “I knew we were in better shape, so I was hoping that showed in the second half, and it did. I don’t think across the board they were able to take some of the physicality and strength of our kids.”
That improved strength and physical play has made a huge difference for Granville. When Irion arrived in 2017 after a successful 20-year stint at Queensbury, he brought his strength-and-conditioning background, and that has paid off with yards — and wins.
“We wouldn’t be able to do what we’re doing if the kids hadn’t committed to the weight room (in the offseason),” Irion said.
“There’s a different mentality in the group,” Beebe said. “A lot of the sophomores, juniors and seniors have gotten really close, working out all summer and being around each other. It’s a second family, it truly feels that way.”
The Horde’s success in running the football can be traced directly to their offensive line. Prouty and Ty Szkutak start at tackles, Cam Parker and Aiden Steltzer are the guards, Logan Heibler is at center, and the tight ends are Cody Rice and Richie Holland. Skyler Schinski can fill it at most spots. The line is also young: Szkutak (260 pounds), Heibler (250), Steltzer and Schinski are all sophomores.
“A lot of our young guys are getting really strong,” said Prouty, Granville’s most veteran and biggest lineman at about 6-foot-2, 320 pounds. “We have a young offensive line, and most of them are super strong, and our backs are working hard and our defense is doing really good.”
This is Prouty’s third year in the double-wing offense, which means he’s very familiar with the complex blocking schemes involved in the Horde’s ground-and-pound attack.
“For linemen, you have to learn so much different stuff,” Prouty said. “Every person has to do their job, because if you don’t, it doesn’t work. It feels really good, though, seeing the backs get a lot of yards.”
Other than its only loss — 34-12 to Greenwich in Week 2 — Granville has been able to wear teams down this season with its ground-and-pound offense. Holcomb has rushed for 834 yards and nine touchdowns, and Ben Chilkott has 481 yards and two scores.
“With the double-wing offense, it feels so good to be that fourth-quarter team — not being as winded and seeing other teams picking themselves up after every play, and we’re fine,” said Beebe, who has 199 yards and three touchdowns on the ground this season.
“We don’t have any speed demons, but we have physical runners who are following their blockers and doing a good job with that,” Irion said. “As long as we don’t make mistakes, it helps us maintain long drives and that can wear on some teams.”
But Irion knows his team faces a difficult task against Cambridge-Salem (5-1), one of the deepest teams in Class C. The Indians are ranked seventh in the state; Granville is an honorable mention in the state poll.
“No matter how good a shape you are, that’s fine if you’re going against another team that has to play all of their guys in four quarters,” Irion said. “I think Cambridge only has two or three guys that go both ways, so we’re going to have to suck it up.”
“We all have a great mentality, we know we can play,” Beebe said. “It’s going to be a dogfight until the end.”
