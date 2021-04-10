 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Granville notches first win of season
0 comments

Granville notches first win of season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GRANVILLE 16, FONDA 14: The Golden Horde picked up their first win of the Fall II football season as Josh Oakman rushed for 118 yards and two first-half touchdowns and they held on.

Oakman scored on runs of 27 and 25 yards as Granville (1-3) jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the Class C North clash that was played at the Horde's Sam Eppolito Field. Tommy Roberts added 47 rushing yards and he and Myles Pauquette ran for two-point conversions.

Connor Weaver threw for two scores for the visiting Braves.

Granville 16, Fonda 14

Fonda (2-2);0;14;0;0 — 14

Granville (1-3);8;8;0;0 — 16

First quarter

G — Oakman 27 run (Roberts run)

Second quarter

G — Oakman 25 run (Pauquette run)

F — Cusack 7 pass from Weaver (Weaver kick)

F — Croucher 6 pass from Weaver (Weaver kick)

0 comments
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News