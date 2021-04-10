Granville notches first win of season

GRANVILLE 16, FONDA 14: The Golden Horde picked up their first win of the Fall II football season as Josh Oakman rushed for 118 yards and two first-half touchdowns and they held on.

Oakman scored on runs of 27 and 25 yards as Granville (1-3) jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the Class C North clash that was played at the Horde's Sam Eppolito Field. Tommy Roberts added 47 rushing yards and he and Myles Pauquette ran for two-point conversions.

Connor Weaver threw for two scores for the visiting Braves.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0