Granville notches first win of season

GRANVILLE 16, FONDA 14: The Golden Horde picked up their first win of the Fall II football season as Josh Oakman rushed for 118 yards and two first-half touchdowns and they held on.
Oakman scored on runs of 27 and 25 yards as Granville (1-3) jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the Class C North clash that was played at the Horde's Sam Eppolito Field. Tommy Roberts added 47 rushing yards and he and Myles Pauquette ran for two-point conversions.
Connor Weaver threw for two scores for the visiting Braves.
Granville 16, Fonda 14
Fonda (2-2);0;14;0;0 — 14
Granville (1-3);8;8;0;0 — 16
First quarter
G — Oakman 27 run (Roberts run)
Second quarter
G — Oakman 25 run (Pauquette run)
F — Cusack 7 pass from Weaver (Weaver kick)
F — Croucher 6 pass from Weaver (Weaver kick)
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!