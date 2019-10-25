{{featured_button_text}}
STILLWATER — Quarterback James Galarneau had a big night running and throwing the football as he totaled a combined 265 yards and four touchdowns in leading the top-seeded Warriors to a 42-16 Class C quarterfinal victory.

Galarneau ran 15 times for 133 yards with two touchdowns and also completed 6 of 9 passes for 132 yards and two scores. He was responsible for a score in each quarter as Stillwater improved to 8-0.

Mason Seymour led the running attack with 20 carries for 164 yards with a touchdown.

Dayton Holcomb ran for both touchdowns for the Golden Horde (5-3).

 

