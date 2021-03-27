 Skip to main content
Granville falls short in final minute
MECHANICVILLE 12, GRANVILLE 8

MECHANICVILLE 12, GRANVILLE 8: Joe Sanchez bashed his way up the middle from 2 yards out with 45 seconds left to lift Mechanicville past Granville in Class C North action.

It was Sanchez's second touchdown of the day for the Red Raiders — he had opened the scoring with a 1-yard run in the first quarter.

For the Golden Horde, it was a frustrating loss, after they came up empty three times inside of the Red Raiders' 10-yard line.

Granville had taken an 8-6 lead on Logan Beebe's 6-yard run on the final play of the first quarter, and Josh Oakman's two-point conversion. However, twice in the second quarter, Granville turned the ball over on downs around the 5-yard line, and again just inside the 10 in the third.

