Granville 38, Watervliet 18: Dayton Holcomb rushed for 181 yards and a touchdown and threw to Kaedin Saddlemire for another to lead Granville to a crossover victory over Watervliet.
The Golden Horde, who finished 6-3 overall to match their best record since 2013, also got two touchdowns from Ben Chilkott and another from Logan Beebe in the win.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Holcomb finished with 1,265 yards, 30 yards shy of Granville's single-season rushing record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.