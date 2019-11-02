{{featured_button_text}}

Granville 38, Watervliet 18: Dayton Holcomb rushed for 181 yards and a touchdown and threw to Kaedin Saddlemire for another to lead Granville to a crossover victory over Watervliet.

The Golden Horde, who finished 6-3 overall to match their best record since 2013, also got two touchdowns from Ben Chilkott and another from Logan Beebe in the win.

Holcomb finished with 1,265 yards, 30 yards shy of Granville's single-season rushing record.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments