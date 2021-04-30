Granville ends season with victory

LAKE GEORGE — Logan Beebe ran for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns Friday night to lead Granville to a 20-6 non-league football victory over Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne.
Beebe scored from 3 yards out with 5:04 left to snap a 6-6 tie, then set up his final score with a 60-yard run with just over a minute left. Josh Oakman had opened the scoring for the Golden Horde (2-4) in the first quarter.
Brendan Lamby scored on a 42-yard run on a broken punt play midway through the third quarter for the only score for the WarEagles (5-2).
