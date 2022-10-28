Glens Falls wraps up Class B regular season at 8-0

SCOTIA — Carson Rath rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another Friday night to lead Glens Falls to a 34-15 Class B football victory over Scotia.
Caiden Wilkinson led all rushers with 154 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries to lead the Indians, who finished the regular season at 8-0 in the league and overall.
Rath scored on a pair of short runs and tossed an 8-yard scoring pass to Peyton McClenning for Glens Falls, which will host Lansingburgh in a Section II semifinal next week. Rath completed 9 of 13 passes for 79 yards and ran for 31 yards on eight carries.
Bryce Layton threw a pair of touchdown passes for Scotia (4-4).