Glens Falls' Woodell lets his play speak for itself

Two weeks ago, Woodell did just that. He had a game for the ages — he tied a Glens Falls record with six touchdowns in a 40-14 win over Schalmont. He matched the mark set by Aaron Sampson in 2014, though Sampson scored running, receiving and returning. Woodell's all came on the ground.

Woodell also bashed his way to a whopping 324 yards on 25 carries on that afternoon. No one at Glens Falls is quite sure if that's the school single-game rushing record or not, but it's at least way up the list.

"The line was giving me holes, and I have faith in myself to break tackles and score," said Woodell, who has rushed for 596 yards and scored 10 touchdowns this season. "This is the first year I'm getting this many carries — in years past, I wasn't getting this many carries. If I get this many carries, I'm going to try to get as many yards as I can."

The big guys up front certainly appreciate blocking for someone who puts in such an effort.

"As a lineman, I have complete faith that if we have a hole, he can go as far as he wants to go," junior tackle Cole Bennett said. "I always like that. He'll break a tackle and be gone."

"If he gets to the second level, he can break a tackle from anybody," junior quarterback Carson Rath added.