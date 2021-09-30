Glens Falls' Woodell lets his play speak for itself

GLENS FALLS — Griffin Woodell's running style on the football field is the opposite of his personality.
Quiet and laid-back, the Glens Falls senior does his talking with his legs and his lowered shoulder pads, in the broken tackles and fallen defenders he leaves in his wake.
His words may be few, but Woodell's production on the field speaks volumes for the Indians.
"He leads the team by his play — he's not a huge rah-rah guy," said Kurt Conduzio, Glens Falls' first-year head coach. "He's a very calm, cool personality. He's always been that kid — he works real hard, he loves football, but he's not a boisterous type."
At 6 feet and 190 pounds, Woodell combines power, strength and impressive speed. He's also a four-year varsity player — the last link to the Indians' 2018 state championship team — and a team captain.
"Griffin Woodell is a special athlete because he is deceivingly fast, and he is really good at breaking tackles," said Conduzio, whose team is 2-1 heading into Saturday's 1:30 p.m. Jug Game at Hudson Falls. "You really have to wrap him up or he'll kick out of that, if you just try to arm-tackle him."
"I'm just trying to score, I'll do whatever I have to to score," Woodell said with a smile before Wednesday's practice. "Don't get tackled, just stay up as long as I can."
Two weeks ago, Woodell did just that. He had a game for the ages — he tied a Glens Falls record with six touchdowns in a 40-14 win over Schalmont. He matched the mark set by Aaron Sampson in 2014, though Sampson scored running, receiving and returning. Woodell's all came on the ground.
Woodell also bashed his way to a whopping 324 yards on 25 carries on that afternoon. No one at Glens Falls is quite sure if that's the school single-game rushing record or not, but it's at least way up the list.
"The line was giving me holes, and I have faith in myself to break tackles and score," said Woodell, who has rushed for 596 yards and scored 10 touchdowns this season. "This is the first year I'm getting this many carries — in years past, I wasn't getting this many carries. If I get this many carries, I'm going to try to get as many yards as I can."
The big guys up front certainly appreciate blocking for someone who puts in such an effort.
"As a lineman, I have complete faith that if we have a hole, he can go as far as he wants to go," junior tackle Cole Bennett said. "I always like that. He'll break a tackle and be gone."
"If he gets to the second level, he can break a tackle from anybody," junior quarterback Carson Rath added.
Conduzio likened Woodell to former Glens Falls standout Mike LaNoir, a big back with a ton of athleticism who helped lead the Indians' state runner-up team in 2012.
"He has that extra gear when he gets into the open field," Conduzio said. "Because he's a bigger back, you look at him, you don't expect him to have that extra gear, but he does."
"He has breakaway speed, and then you add his size and strength — at this level it stands out," Hudson Falls coach Brett Watkins said. "He's powerful enough to get through the big guys inside, then he's running by the second-level guys."
On the other side of the ball, Woodell is a playmaker at defensive end — rushing quarterbacks, tipping passes and turning a strip fumble into a 90-yard touchdown, like he did against South Glens Falls.
"You have to be physical, be stronger than the guy across from you, and it usually works," said Woodell, who hopes to play college football. "If they don't run it to my side, then guess who's on the other side? Cole Bennett. So it's a win-win right there."
Woodell played as a freshman on Glens Falls' 2018 state championship team — a live link from this year's squad to Joseph Girard III and company. Though he missed the state final with a broken collarbone, he was on the sidelines at the Carrier Dome.
"That was fun having that experience, going to the Dome," Woodell said. "I remember my freshman year, coming up and learning from those seniors. They were teaching me how it works here, and now I get to teach the younger kids."
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.