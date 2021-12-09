 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Glens Falls' Woodell, Bennett lead Class B North football all-stars

  • 0

Glens Falls senior running back Griffin Woodell and junior defensive tackle Cole Bennett have been named the Class B North Offensive and Defensive players of the year.

Woodell, who rushed for 1,503 yards and 26 touchdowns this fall, and Bennett, a dominant force on defense, led the Indians to a 7-2 record and first place in the division.

Hudson Falls senior Brandon Fish was chosen as the top all-purpose player for Class B North, and Tigers teammate Peyton Smith was named the top placekicker.

Glens Falls players named to the Class B North first-team offense were quarterback Carson Rath, receivers Aidan Murphy and Kellen Driscoll, and linemen Gavin Williams and Jared Hance.

Making the first-team defense from Glens Falls were defensive lineman Jakob Pregent, linebacker Greg Breault and defensive back Greg Frandsen.

Hudson Falls offensive lineman Cody Lewis made the Class B North first team, along with Evan Kwasniewski on the defensive line and Jesse Mullis at linebacker.

Class B North Football All-Stars

Offensive Player of Year — RB Griffin Woodell, sr., Glens Falls

Defensive Player of Year — DL Cole Bennett, jr., Glens Falls

All-Purpose Player — Brandon Fish, sr., Hudson Falls

Kicker — Peyton Smith, jr., Hudson Falls

First Team Offense

Pos. Player;Yr.;School

QB Carson Rath;Jr.;Glens Falls

QB Garrett Dooling;Sr.;Gloversville

RB Kyle Robare;Jr.;Gloversville

RB Jack Armstrong;Sr.;Scotia

WR Kellen Driscoll;Fr.;Glens Falls

WR Aidan Murphy;Sr.;Glens Falls

WR Dominic Dorman;So.;Gloversville

TE Gio Glionna;Sr.;Gloversville

OL Gavin Williams;Jr.;Glens Falls

OL Jared Hance;Jr.;Glens Falls

OL Cody Lewis;Sr.;Hudson Falls

OL Pat Pohl;Sr.;Broadalbin-Perth

OL Devon Sisco;So.;Gloversville

First Team Defense

Pos. Player;Yr.;School

DL Jakob Pregent;So.;Glens Falls

DL Evan Kwasniewski;Sr.;Hudson Falls

DL Hayden Benton;Sr.;Broadalbin-Perth

DL Ken Crump;Sr.;Scotia

LB Greg Breault;Sr.;Glens Falls

LB Jesse Mullis;So.;Hudson Falls

LB John Heimar;Sr.;Gloversville

LB Leo Perez;Jr.;Gloversville

DB Greg Frandsen;Sr.;Glens Falls

DB Kayden Graves;Sr.;Scotia

Honorable Mention

Glens Falls: TE Peyton McClenning, K Tanner Sokol. Hudson Falls: DL Gavin Gaulin, DB Nate Jackson. Broadalbin-Perth: QB Sam Hotaling. Gloversville: OL Xavier Bryant, OL Zachary Springer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Glens Falls rolls past Ravena

Glens Falls rolls past Ravena

Carson Rath passed for 164 yards and two touchdowns as Glens Falls rolled past Ravena in the Indians' final regular-season game.

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter Freedom calls out Jeremy Lin for continuing to play in China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News