Glens Falls' Woodell, Bennett lead Class B North football all-stars

Glens Falls senior running back Griffin Woodell and junior defensive tackle Cole Bennett have been named the Class B North Offensive and Defensive players of the year.

Woodell, who rushed for 1,503 yards and 26 touchdowns this fall, and Bennett, a dominant force on defense, led the Indians to a 7-2 record and first place in the division.

Hudson Falls senior Brandon Fish was chosen as the top all-purpose player for Class B North, and Tigers teammate Peyton Smith was named the top placekicker.

Glens Falls players named to the Class B North first-team offense were quarterback Carson Rath, receivers Aidan Murphy and Kellen Driscoll, and linemen Gavin Williams and Jared Hance.

Making the first-team defense from Glens Falls were defensive lineman Jakob Pregent, linebacker Greg Breault and defensive back Greg Frandsen.

Hudson Falls offensive lineman Cody Lewis made the Class B North first team, along with Evan Kwasniewski on the defensive line and Jesse Mullis at linebacker.

