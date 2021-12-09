Glens Falls' Woodell, Bennett lead Class B North football all-stars

Glens Falls senior running back Griffin Woodell and junior defensive tackle Cole Bennett have been named the Class B North Offensive and Defensive players of the year.
Woodell, who rushed for 1,503 yards and 26 touchdowns this fall, and Bennett, a dominant force on defense, led the Indians to a 7-2 record and first place in the division.
Hudson Falls senior Brandon Fish was chosen as the top all-purpose player for Class B North, and Tigers teammate Peyton Smith was named the top placekicker.
Glens Falls players named to the Class B North first-team offense were quarterback Carson Rath, receivers Aidan Murphy and Kellen Driscoll, and linemen Gavin Williams and Jared Hance.
Making the first-team defense from Glens Falls were defensive lineman Jakob Pregent, linebacker Greg Breault and defensive back Greg Frandsen.
Hudson Falls offensive lineman Cody Lewis made the Class B North first team, along with Evan Kwasniewski on the defensive line and Jesse Mullis at linebacker.
Class B North Football All-Stars
Offensive Player of Year — RB Griffin Woodell, sr., Glens Falls
Defensive Player of Year — DL Cole Bennett, jr., Glens Falls
All-Purpose Player — Brandon Fish, sr., Hudson Falls
Kicker — Peyton Smith, jr., Hudson Falls
First Team Offense
Pos. Player;Yr.;School
QB Carson Rath;Jr.;Glens Falls
QB Garrett Dooling;Sr.;Gloversville
RB Kyle Robare;Jr.;Gloversville
RB Jack Armstrong;Sr.;Scotia
WR Kellen Driscoll;Fr.;Glens Falls
WR Aidan Murphy;Sr.;Glens Falls
WR Dominic Dorman;So.;Gloversville
TE Gio Glionna;Sr.;Gloversville
OL Gavin Williams;Jr.;Glens Falls
OL Jared Hance;Jr.;Glens Falls
OL Cody Lewis;Sr.;Hudson Falls
OL Pat Pohl;Sr.;Broadalbin-Perth
OL Devon Sisco;So.;Gloversville
First Team Defense
Pos. Player;Yr.;School
DL Jakob Pregent;So.;Glens Falls
DL Evan Kwasniewski;Sr.;Hudson Falls
DL Hayden Benton;Sr.;Broadalbin-Perth
DL Ken Crump;Sr.;Scotia
LB Greg Breault;Sr.;Glens Falls
LB Jesse Mullis;So.;Hudson Falls
LB John Heimar;Sr.;Gloversville
LB Leo Perez;Jr.;Gloversville
DB Greg Frandsen;Sr.;Glens Falls
DB Kayden Graves;Sr.;Scotia
Honorable Mention
Glens Falls: TE Peyton McClenning, K Tanner Sokol. Hudson Falls: DL Gavin Gaulin, DB Nate Jackson. Broadalbin-Perth: QB Sam Hotaling. Gloversville: OL Xavier Bryant, OL Zachary Springer.
