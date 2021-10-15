Glens Falls wins storm-shortened contest

GLOVERSVILLE — Griffin Woodell rushed for 241 yards and three touchdowns Friday night as Glens Falls rolled past Gloversville 32-6 in a Class B North football game.

The game was called at halftime when thunderstorms rumbled into the area.

"Both schools agreed to call the game with that score and not wait for a huge storm cell to pass or try to come back (Saturday)," Glens Falls head coach Kurt Conduzio said.

Woodell (13 carries) scored on runs of 4, 65 and 96 yards to lead the Indians, who improved to 3-0 in the division, 5-1 overall. Aidan Murphy added a 65-yard touchdown reception from Carson Rath.

Glens Falls will also receive a forfeit from Broadalbin-Perth next week, which will give the Indians the Class B North title with a 4-0 record. The Indians have one regular-season game remaining, set for Oct. 30 at home against Ravena.

"B-P has to forfeit our game next week because of COVID protocols and a lack of players," Conduzio said. "So that will lock us up for the division title."

Glens Falls 32, Gloversville 6 Glens Falls (3-0, 5-1);24;8;x;x — 32 Gloversville (1-1, 4-3);0;6;x;x — 6 First quarter GF — Woodell 4 run (Woodell run) GF — Murphy 65 pass from Rath (Rath run) GF — Woodell 65 run (Woodell run) Second quarter GF — Woodell 96 run (Woodell run) Glov — Giorgio 5 run (conversion failed) Note: Game called by lightning with :49 left in half.

