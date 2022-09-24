Glens Falls wins Jug for another year

GLENS FALLS — Carson Rath passed for five touchdowns Saturday as he led the Glens Falls football team to a 38-0 Jug Game victory over Hudson Falls.

Rath connected with Kellen Driscoll twice and also hit Alex Cygan, Peyton McClenning and Oscar Lilac with scoring passes, all in the first half. Rath completed 13 of 19 passes for 217 yards in the win, the eighth straight for the Indians in the Jug Game series.