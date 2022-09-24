Glens Falls wins Jug for another year (updated)

GLENS FALLS — They couldn't really move the football on the ground Saturday, but the Glens Falls Indians sure could move it through the air.

Carson Rath passed for 217 yards and five touchdowns to lead Glens Falls to a 38-0 victory over Hudson Falls in the 50th edition of the Jug Game, the Indians' eighth straight win in the series.

"It feels great, senior year, my last year, it feels great to take it home," linebacker Gavin Williams said amid the postgame celebration with fans.

"To be able to lift (the Jug) up again your senior year, it's nice to go out on," Rath said.

The Indians scored on all six of their first-half possessions as they improved to 3-0 in Class B and overall.

"The line gave me so much time out there. We can go out there, stick to our game plan and do whatever we want," said Rath, who completed 13 of 19 passes, including scoring passes to four receivers. "I saw their hands; I know where to put it. That connection gets stronger through every practice."

"Carson was giving us great balls," said senior Peyton McClenning, who scored on a 14-yard reception, kicked five extra points and booted a 24-yard field goal. "We've got a couple of good wide receivers and everybody's capable (of making a catch)."

Rath connected with sophomore Kellen Driscoll on touchdown passes of 36 and 45 yards in the second quarter, and also hit Alex Cygan and sophomore Oscar Lilac for scores in the opening period.

However, Glens Falls managed just 53 yards on 21 rushing attempts, led by Caiden Wilkinson's 42 yards on 10 rushes, as he was bottled up inside by the Tigers.

"I like Hudson Falls' thinking — they're saying, 'You're not going to run the ball,' because against Ravena, we were pound, pound, pound and throw it to Kellen on third down," Indians head coach Pat Lilac said. "So they had a plan to stop the inside run and double-team Driscoll, but it was nice early on that we were able to get some other kids involved."

"The run game didn't do as well as we wanted it to, but we're lucky that, if one part of our game isn't working as well, we can go to the other and be successful, too," senior lineman Cole Bennett said.

Despite the loss, Hudson Falls coach Brett Watkins was happy with his team's run defense.

"We think we found something defensively — that wasn't a defense that we've played in the last few years, and it was working against the run," Watkins said. "We need to make some adjustments on the back end. … We had kids in the right spots to make plays against the pass, but we were one step short. Too many big plays piled up on us."

Glens Falls' defense proved stifling, especially in the first half, holding the Tigers (0-3, 0-4) to 16 yards and one first down before halftime. An interception by Calob Duers set up McClenning's touchdown on the Indians' second possession.

For the game, Hudson Falls finished with 103 yards, including a 30-yard pass completion from Will Coon to Deonzae Bright, but the Tigers' best drive ground to a halt at Glens Falls' 9-yard line. Rugged junior running back Jesse Mullis led all rushers with 44 yards on 15 carries.

"I love our defense," said Bennett, who plays defensive end. "We move our linemen all around, but when you have confidence that your linebackers are going to fill, your safeties are going to come up and tackle and your corners are going to cover, you can do whatever you want and not worry about anything. Gavin, Calob, every one of our players, I trust no matter what, no matter the situation."

With a key game coming up on Oct. 8 against Gloversville, Coach Lilac warned against overconfidence as the team prepares to play at Cohoes on Friday night.

"We've been saying since the start of the year, we're just going to worry about us, not worry about the scoreboard, not worry about who we're playing — just try to get better every day," Pat Lilac said. "We need to keep staying focused, not thinking we're a real good football team because we have a long way to go. There are a lot of little things we need to clean up."

Glens Falls 38, Hudson Falls 0 Hudson Falls (0-3, 0-4);0;0;0;0 — 0 Glens Falls (3-0, 3-0);21;17;0;0 — 38 First quarter GF — Cygan 24 pass from Rath (McClenning kick), 10:16 GF — McClenning 14 pass from Rath (McClenning kick), 6:29 GF — Lilac 7 pass from Rath (McClenning kick), 2:01 Second quarter GF — Driscoll 36 pass from Rath (McClenning kick), 10:37 GF — Driscoll 45 pass from Rath (McClenning kick), 7:28 GF — FG McClenning 24, :14