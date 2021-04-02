Glens Falls tops South High in offensive shootout

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — With Aalijah Sampson a little banged up to start the shortened Fall II football season, Glens Falls doesn’t have to look far to find another weapon in its arsenal.

Senior Jackson Brand scored four touchdowns — two on the ground, two by air — to lead the Indians to a season-opening 50-34 Class B North victory Friday over South Glens Falls.

Brand scored on runs of 45 and 6 yards, and on passes of 46 and 11 yards from Noah Girard as the Indians built a 36-12 lead through three quarters.

“Jackson had a really good offseason — he got a lot stronger,” Glens Falls head coach Pat Lilac said. “He’s always been quick, he’s just tougher to bring down now. He also had an interception on defense and a couple of key tackles.”

Despite frigid conditions and a first half played on a field glazed with snow, the Indians moved the ball consistently. Griffin Woodell rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns, while Girard completed 11 of 17 passes for 201 yards. Brand and Aidan Hirsch each caught five passes.

Glens Falls’ scheduled season-opener last week was canceled.

“We had a lot of first-game mistakes, but we were also able to hit a few big plays,” Lilac said. “Noah threw the ball well today.”