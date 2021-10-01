Glens Falls, Tigers square off in Jug Game

"(The forfeit) still doesn't sit well with me, but given our options, it was the best thing for our kids," said Hudson Falls head coach Brett Watkins, whose team is 1-2. "Our kids play hard, we're just working on execution. If we can execute, we can make things happen."

The Indians (2-1) have been swift to put the loss to HF-T, in which they were without 14 players, out of their minds. All this week, players have been returning from COVID protocol quarantines.

"We were going into the game with a day or so to prepare, and we were missing half of our guys," said senior running back Griffin Woodell, who was held to 99 yards and a touchdown a week after romping for 324 yards and six TDs.

"We wanted to play last week so that our kids who were eligible could get some football reps in," said Conduzio, whose team had one game canceled earlier this season. "We're just happy to be getting our kids back, so we can do what we do."

The hard-running Woodell and two-way lineman Cole Bennett power the Indians, who rolled to a 47-6 win over Hudson Falls when they last met in April during the Fall II season. Glens Falls owns a 38-10 lead in Jug Games, and a 61-38-1 edge all-time against the Tigers.