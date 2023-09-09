The Glens Falls offensive line blasts a hole through the Hudson Falls defense to give Dimaggio Riley (26) room to score a touchdown during the second quarter of Saturday's Jug Game at Hudson Falls High School. Glens Falls defeated Hudson Falls 45-12 to win the Jug Game for the ninth straight year.
Pete Tobey, The Post-Star
Glens Falls football players celebrate with the Jug after defeating Hudson Falls 45-12 in Saturday's Jug Game at Hudson Falls High School.
Pete Tobey, The Post-Star
The Glens Falls football team celebrates their 45-12 victory over Hudson Falls in the annual Jug Game rivalry on Saturday at Hudson Falls High School.
HUDSON FALLS — Glens Falls may be starting a new tradition as the Black Bears, but one tradition continued Saturday: a victory in the Jug Game.
Glens Falls opened its football season with a 45-12 win over Hudson Falls, its ninth straight win in the 51st renewal of the rivalry series.
The Black Bears dominated despite many personnel changes since last season. New starting quarterback Brody Holcomb threw three touchdown passes, and a trio of backs accounted for four more scores.
Holcomb completed 9 of 11 passes for 188 yards, and Dimaggio Riley led Glens Falls' rushers with 95 yards and a touchdown. Skyler Sturdevant opened the scoring for the Black Bears and Justin Heym ran for two more. Jordan Baker caught two scoring passes and Oscar Lilac added another.
Hudson Falls, which dropped to 1-1 overall, got touchdown runs from Will Coon and Peyton Dupuis, with Coon leading all rushers with 140 yards on 16 carries. Dupuis added 95 yards on 22 rushes.
The Glens Falls offensive line blasts a hole through the Hudson Falls defense to give Dimaggio Riley (26) room to score a touchdown during the second quarter of Saturday's Jug Game at Hudson Falls High School. Glens Falls defeated Hudson Falls 45-12 to win the Jug Game for the ninth straight year.