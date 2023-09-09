HUDSON FALLS — Glens Falls may be starting a new tradition as the Black Bears, but one tradition continued Saturday: a victory in the Jug Game.

Glens Falls opened its football season with a 45-12 win over Hudson Falls, its ninth straight win in the 51st renewal of the rivalry series.

The Black Bears dominated despite many personnel changes since last season. New starting quarterback Brody Holcomb threw three touchdown passes, and a trio of backs accounted for four more scores.

Holcomb completed 9 of 11 passes for 188 yards, and Dimaggio Riley led Glens Falls' rushers with 95 yards and a touchdown. Skyler Sturdevant opened the scoring for the Black Bears and Justin Heym ran for two more. Jordan Baker caught two scoring passes and Oscar Lilac added another.

Hudson Falls, which dropped to 1-1 overall, got touchdown runs from Will Coon and Peyton Dupuis, with Coon leading all rushers with 140 yards on 16 carries. Dupuis added 95 yards on 22 rushes.

Glens Falls 45, Hudson Falls 12 Glens Falls (1-0, 1-0);13;13;7;12 — 45 Hudson Falls (0-1, 1-1);6;0;0;6 — 12 First quarter GF — Sturdevant 7 run (kick failed), 4:58 HF — Coon 62 run (run failed), 4:40 GF — Lilac 17 pass from Holcomb (Templeton kick), 2:44 Second quarter GF — Riley 1 run (Templeton kick), 10:56 GF — J. Baker 10 pass from Holcomb (kick failed), 4:48 Third quarter GF — J. Baker 25 pass from Holcomb (Templeton kick), 11:09 Fourth quarter GF — Heym 4 run (kick failed), 10:42 GF — Heym 1 run (kick failed), 6:29 HF — Dupuis 3 run (kick failed), 1:02

