COHOES — Caiden Wilkinson rushed for two touchdowns and Carson Rath passed for three more as Glens Falls eased to a 47-6 Class B victory at Cohoes.

Rath completed 6 of 11 passes for 126 yards, including a pair of touchdowns to Kellen Driscoll and one to Peyton McClenning. Driscoll caught four passes for 88 yards.