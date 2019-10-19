HUDSON FALLS — Pound for pound, Glens Falls junior running back Aalijah Sampson is one tough player to take down.
The speedster, who is typically one of the smallest players on the field, broke several tackles and took on contact throughout the Indians’ 42-14 victory over host Hudson Falls to capture the Jug Game on Saturday afternoon.
Sampson’s biggest highlight came on one play that went for 56 yards on a touchdown pass from quarterback Noah Girard where Sampson fended off a defender with his arm, pushed forward through another, spun around a third and raced to the end zone.
Glens Falls, the state’s top-ranked team in Class B, improved to 5-0 in Class B North and 7-0 overall. It also extended its winning streak to 14 straight dating back to last season and improved its record in the Jug Game against Hudson Falls to 37-10 all-time.
Glens Falls got on top early, bolting out to a 28-0 halftime lead before resting three of its top players (Girard, Griffin Woodell and Sampson) late in the third quarter.
Woodell rushed for three short touchdowns, Hogan Fox ran back a touchdown 75 yards on a kickoff return and added a 33-yard touchdown reception from Girard for the Indians.
FB: @GFSDathletics Griffin Woodell takes it in from a yard out to give the Indians a 7-0 lead after a Cyrus Guillet PAT over Hudson Falls. 2:11 left in the first quarter. #518football pic.twitter.com/vKVusCiCej— Peter Holehan (@PHolehan) October 19, 2019
Hudson Falls (2-3, 2-5) was led by Arek Hall, who rushed for 117 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown.
