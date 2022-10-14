 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Glens Falls rolls past Schalmont

  • 0

SCHENECTADY — Carson Rath passed for 182 yards and two touchdowns as Glens Falls rolled to a 33-0 Class B football victory over Schalmont on Friday night, staying unbeaten on the season.

Rath completed 10 passes on 20 attempts. Alex Cygan and Kellen Driscoll caught passes for touchdowns for the Indians, who improved to 6-0 in the league and overall with their third shutout of the season.

Peyton McClenning caught two passes for 58 yards and also rushed for 43 yards, as well as kicking a 26-yard field goal in the third quarter. Caiden Wilkinson carried seven times and scored two touchdowns.

Glens Falls, ranked 10th in the state in Class B, also scored on a safety.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Wolverines roll, stay undefeated

Wolverines roll, stay undefeated

Brody McCabe and Tristen Hitchcock combined for 264 yards and three touchdowns to power Warrensburg-Lake George to a 38-14 win over Hoosick Falls-Tamarac.

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News