Glens Falls rolls past Schalmont

SCHENECTADY — Carson Rath passed for 182 yards and two touchdowns as Glens Falls rolled to a 33-0 Class B football victory over Schalmont on Friday night, staying unbeaten on the season.

Rath completed 10 passes on 20 attempts. Alex Cygan and Kellen Driscoll caught passes for touchdowns for the Indians, who improved to 6-0 in the league and overall with their third shutout of the season.

Peyton McClenning caught two passes for 58 yards and also rushed for 43 yards, as well as kicking a 26-yard field goal in the third quarter. Caiden Wilkinson carried seven times and scored two touchdowns.

Glens Falls, ranked 10th in the state in Class B, also scored on a safety.