Glens Falls rolls past Ravena

GLENS FALLS — Carson Rath passed for 164 yards and two touchdowns as Glens Falls rolled past Ravena 42-0 in the Indians' final regular-season high school football game on Saturday.

Glens Falls had already wrapped up the Class B North title. The Indians improved to 7-1 overall and will begin sectional play next weekend.

Griffin Woodell rushed for 64 yards and three touchdowns. Greg Frandsen led all receivers for the Indians, catching 11 passes for 112 yards.

The Glens Falls offense did most of its damage in the second quarter, hitting paydirt five times. Kellen Driscoll caught two TD passes from Rath, Woodell ran in two scores and Frandsen rushed for another touchdown.

Glens Falls 42, Ravena 0 Ravena;0;0;0;0 — 0 Glens Falls;7;35;0;0 — 42 First Quarter GF — Woodell 9 run (Sokol kick), 2:53 Second Quarter GF — Driscoll 21 pass from Rath (Sokol kick), 11:15 GF — Woodell 3 run (Sokol kick), 7:09 GF — Driscoll 10 pass from Rath (Sokol kick), 4:45 GF — Woodell 1 run (Sokol kick), 2:15 GF — Frandsen 17 run (Sokol kick), 1:34

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0