Glens Falls rolls past Lansingburgh in opener

GLENS FALLS — Caiden Wilkinson rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns Saturday as Glens Falls opened the season with a 33-7 Class B football victory over Lansingburgh.
Skyler Sturdevant added 80 yards and a touchdown for the Indians, who also got a short scoring pass from Carson Rath to Peyton McClenning, and a touchdown run by Justin Heym.
Lansingburgh's only score came on an 80-yard run by Nazareth Lozada.
