Glens Falls rolls past Lansingburgh in opener

GLENS FALLS — Caiden Wilkinson rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns Saturday as Glens Falls opened the season with a 33-7 Class B football victory over Lansingburgh.

Skyler Sturdevant added 80 yards and a touchdown for the Indians, who also got a short scoring pass from Carson Rath to Peyton McClenning, and a touchdown run by Justin Heym.

Lansingburgh's only score came on an 80-yard run by Nazareth Lozada.

Check back later for a longer version of this story.

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

