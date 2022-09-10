Glens Falls rolls past Lansingburgh in opener (with videos added)

GLENS FALLS — He may have lost his lunch on the field, but Caiden Wilkinson found his way through the Lansingburgh defense just fine Saturday.

Glens Falls' senior running back rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Indians to a 33-7 Class B victory in their football season opener at Putt LaMay Memorial Field.

On a sweltering hot day, Glens Falls players were encouraged to drink pickle juice to aid in hydration. Wilkinson tried something else, and paid for it by throwing up twice in the first half.

"I figured eating the pickles would help, too, but ..." he said with a smile after the game.

Wilkinson recovered enough to carry the ball 23 times, including a pair of 4-yard touchdown runs to highlight a 426-yard day on offense for the Indians.

"The middle of the field was open and we took advantage of that," said Wilkinson, who said he was hoping for a start like Saturday as he stepped into the very big shoes left by the graduated Griffen Woodell. "This is my senior year — I've got to show out somehow."

"We were tough and physical," said senior quarterback Carson Rath, who connected on 13 of 19 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown. "Our line was perfect, we were hitting blocks, we were disciplined. Everything was working for us — pass plays, run plays, everything."

Skyler Sturdevant added 80 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, and Justin Heym tacked on a 17-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

"What I was happiest about is we kind of wore them down in the second half with the running game," said Pat Lilac, Glens Falls' veteran head coach. "We broke open a tight game by having the ability to run the ball. The line did a really good job of handling their blitzes. We kind of rode them in tough conditions out there."

"I'm confident when we run the ball, I'm confident when (Rath) throws the ball, I'm confident in our receivers catching the ball," senior lineman Cole Bennett said. "I feel like we hit every aspect of that in the game. You could say last year we just ran the ball all the time, but I think we're diverse."

The Indians forced Lansingburgh (1-1) to go three-and-out on its first two possessions, and Glens Falls scored on its first two drives — on Wilkinson's first scoring run and on Rath's 2-yard touchdown pass to Peyton McClenning.

Wilkinson and Sturdevant added touchdowns in the third quarter to extend the lead to 26-0, before the Knights scored on an 80-yard run by Nazareth Lozada.

The Indians turned the ball over three times, twice on fumbles — one of which Lansingburgh turned into its only score.

"The only thing we've got to clean up is we can't put the ball on the ground," Lilac said.

Glens Falls' defense held Lansingburgh to 191 total yards and collected three turnovers. Jakob Pregent fell on one fumble, and Vincent Westfall recovered another and came up with a remarkable sideline interception, tapping his toes inbounds for the pick.

"I think our defense is one of the best aspects of our team," said Bennett, who led the charge to contain the Knights' talented quarterback, Logan Hardt, from his defensive end spot. "We have to hit people hard and often every game until they don't want to play anymore, and that's what we tried to do today."

On Friday, Glens Falls gets the rematch it has wanted for the last 10 months when it travels to Ravena for a 7 p.m. Class B showdown against the team that beat them in last year's Section II semifinals.

"They're the favorite coming into this whole thing," Lilac said of Ravena. "I think we have tough, physical kids. I know that they will fight. You're always nervous that first game, and Lansingburgh had their first game out of the way already. I think we responded favorably."

Glens Falls 33, Lansingburgh 7 Lansingburgh (1-1, 1-1);0;0;0;7 — 7 Glens Falls (1-0, 1-0);7;7;12;7 — 33 First quarter GF — Wilkinson 4 run (McClenning kick), 8:02 Second quarter GF — McClenning 2 pass from Rath (McClenning kick), 10:30 Third quarter GF — Wilkinson 4 run (kick blocked), 10:25 GF — Sturdevant 10 run (kick failed), 3:01 Fourth quarter Lan — Lozada 80 run (Esposito kick), 10:05 GF — Heym 17 run (McClenning kick), 5:27