GLENS FALLS — Aalijah Sampson scored three times in Glens Falls’ first four offensive plays Saturday to lead the Indians to a 49-13 Class B quarterfinal victory over Hudson.
Griffin Woodell and Jamal Rawlings each added two more touchdowns for Glens Falls (8-0), which will host Holy Trinity next week in the semifinals of the Section II Football Tournament. The Indians were up 42-0 at the half.
Griffin Woodell with a 7yd TD run to put Glens Falls up 28-0 with 1:52 left in first quarter #518football pic.twitter.com/XixSGYqtwk— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) October 26, 2019
The Indians collected four turnovers, including a 70-yard interception return by Rawlings.
That sets up Griffin Woodell’s 1yd TD run for a 35-0 Glens Falls lead to start second quarter #518football pic.twitter.com/hAEfllPln7— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) October 26, 2019
