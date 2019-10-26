{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Aalijah Sampson scored three times in Glens Falls’ first four offensive plays Saturday to lead the Indians to a 49-13 Class B quarterfinal victory over Hudson.

Griffin Woodell and Jamal Rawlings each added two more touchdowns for Glens Falls (8-0), which will host Holy Trinity next week in the semifinals of the Section II Football Tournament. The Indians were up 42-0 at the half.

The Indians collected four turnovers, including a 70-yard interception return by Rawlings. 

