Glens Falls rolls past Gloversville

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls turned four turnovers into quick touchdowns Saturday as the Indians cruised to a 48-16 Class B North football victory over Gloversville.
Noah Girard and Aiden Hirsch returned interceptions for touchdowns, and Glens Falls (2-0) converted two fumbles and a turnover on downs into quick points, helping the Indians to a 41-0 halftime lead.
Aalijah Sampson and Jackson Brand each scored twice to lead Glens Falls. Sampson scored on a 15-yard pass from Girard one play after a fumble recovery. He later scored on a 66-yard run on the next play after Gloversville turned the ball over on downs.
On Gloversville's next offensive play, Calob Duers recovered a fumble at the opponents' 22, and two plays later, Brand scored from 7 yards out.
Griffin Woodell opened Glens Falls' scoring on a 46-yard run just 42 seconds into the game. Duers added an interception to end the first half.
Girard completed five of six passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns, including a flip to Brand on a sweep left for his second score.
Garrett Dooling ran and threw for fourth-quarter scores for Gloversville.