 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glens Falls rolls past Gloversville
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Glens Falls rolls past Gloversville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls turned four turnovers into quick touchdowns Saturday as the Indians cruised to a 48-16 Class B North football victory over Gloversville.

Noah Girard and Aiden Hirsch returned interceptions for touchdowns, and Glens Falls (2-0) converted two fumbles and a turnover on downs into quick points, helping the Indians to a 41-0 halftime lead.

Aalijah Sampson and Jackson Brand each scored twice to lead Glens Falls. Sampson scored on a 15-yard pass from Girard one play after a fumble recovery. He later scored on a 66-yard run on the next play after Gloversville turned the ball over on downs.

On Gloversville's next offensive play, Calob Duers recovered a fumble at the opponents' 22, and two plays later, Brand scored from 7 yards out.

Griffin Woodell opened Glens Falls' scoring on a 46-yard run just 42 seconds into the game. Duers added an interception to end the first half.

Girard completed five of six passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns, including a flip to Brand on a sweep left for his second score.

Garrett Dooling ran and threw for fourth-quarter scores for Gloversville.

+1 
Aalijah Sampson, Glens Falls

Sampson
+1 
Jackson Brand, Glens Falls

Brand
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News