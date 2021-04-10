Glens Falls rolls past Gloversville

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls turned four turnovers into quick touchdowns Saturday as the Indians cruised to a 48-16 Class B North football victory over Gloversville.

Noah Girard and Aiden Hirsch returned interceptions for touchdowns, and Glens Falls (2-0) converted two fumbles and a turnover on downs into quick points, helping the Indians to a 41-0 halftime lead.

Aalijah Sampson and Jackson Brand each scored twice to lead Glens Falls. Sampson scored on a 15-yard pass from Girard one play after a fumble recovery. He later scored on a 66-yard run on the next play after Gloversville turned the ball over on downs.

On Gloversville's next offensive play, Calob Duers recovered a fumble at the opponents' 22, and two plays later, Brand scored from 7 yards out.

Griffin Woodell opened Glens Falls' scoring on a 46-yard run just 42 seconds into the game. Duers added an interception to end the first half.

Girard completed five of six passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns, including a flip to Brand on a sweep left for his second score.

Garrett Dooling ran and threw for fourth-quarter scores for Gloversville.

Glens Falls 48, Gloversville 16 Gloversville (0-3);0;0;0;16 —16 Glens Falls (2-0);28;13;7;0 — 48 First quarter GF — Woodell 46 run (McClenning kick), 11:18 GF — Sampson 15 pass from Girard (Girard run), 8:24 GF — Sampson 66 run (kick failed), 3:38 GF — Brand 7 run (McClenning kick), 2:43 Second quarter GF — Girard 44 interception return (McClenning kick), 9:37 GF — Brand 6 pass from Girard (kick failed), 7:02 Third quarter GF — Hirsch 37 interception return (Guillet kick), 8:15 Fourth quarter Glo — Rulison 29 pass from Dooling (Glionna pass from Dooling), 9:00 Glo — Dooling 4 run (Glionna pass from Dooling), 1:00

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0