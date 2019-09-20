GLOVERSVILLE — Aalijah Sampson scored three touchdowns and Griffin Woodell added two Friday night as the Glens Falls football team cruised to a 42-7 non-league victory over Gloversville.
Sampson rushed for 90 yards on just three carries, scoring on a 65-yard run and on passes of 55 and 25 yards from Noah Girard. Woodell added 52 rushing yards, scoring on runs of 15 and 2 yards.
Girard completed 5 of 7 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns, including a 20-yard scoring toss to David Barclay.
The Indians, who improved to 3-0 overall, jumped out to a 29-0 first-quarter lead on both Woodell touchdowns, Sampson's long run and Barclay's TD catch.
You have free articles remaining.
"We talked about the long bus ride and the importance of getting off to a good start, and we came out and executed right off the bat," Glens Falls head coach Pat Lilac said. "We were able to put it away very early."
Sampson's three touchdowns were his first multi-score game since the state championship game last November, when he scored four times. The junior speedster had one touchdown heading into Friday's game.
"We made a conscious decision to get him involved early," Lilac said. "He had a couple of long runs called back, too. If we can spread the carries out between all of the guys, it will make us a better team."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.