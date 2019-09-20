{{featured_button_text}}

GLOVERSVILLE — Aalijah Sampson scored three touchdowns and Griffin Woodell added two Friday night as the Glens Falls football team cruised to a 42-7 non-league victory over Gloversville.

Sampson rushed for 90 yards on just three carries, scoring on a 65-yard run and on passes of 55 and 25 yards from Noah Girard. Woodell added 52 rushing yards, scoring on runs of 15 and 2 yards.

Girard completed 5 of 7 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns, including a 20-yard scoring toss to David Barclay.

The Indians, who improved to 3-0 overall, jumped out to a 29-0 first-quarter lead on both Woodell touchdowns, Sampson's long run and Barclay's TD catch.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

"We talked about the long bus ride and the importance of getting off to a good start, and we came out and executed right off the bat," Glens Falls head coach Pat Lilac said. "We were able to put it away very early."

Sampson's three touchdowns were his first multi-score game since the state championship game last November, when he scored four times. The junior speedster had one touchdown heading into Friday's game.

"We made a conscious decision to get him involved early," Lilac said. "He had a couple of long runs called back, too. If we can spread the carries out between all of the guys, it will make us a better team."

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments