GLENS FALLS — Even when a play hit a snag, the Glens Falls football team was able to collect themselves and quickly recover with an answer that provided a punctuation mark.
Among the potential pitfalls were a botched punt attempt that resulted in a safety, a fumble after a long run play and a tough sack that pushed the Indians back for a second and 18.
No matter.
Glens Falls had enough big plays left in their arsenal to roll to a 47-8 home victory against Broadalbin-Perth on Friday night in a key Class B North game.
After the first miscue, the Indians (4-0 division, 6-0 overall) forced a turnover on downs and then came right back with a five-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 17-yard touchdown from Noah Girard to David Barclay.
And, when the Indians fumbled on a play where Aalijah Sampson was fighting for more yardage, the offensive line was there to jump on top of the ball and retain possession.
As Sampson came back toward the huddle, Girard was there to tap him on his helmet, tell him to shake it off and move on to the next play.
When the Indians ate an eight-yard sack, sophomore Griffin Woodell was there to burst through the defense for a 69-yard touchdown dash.
The explosive Woodell put on a display showcasing his top speed by touching the ball 11 times for a combined 253 yards with four touchdowns (a 7-yard reception and runs of 1, 69 and 76 yards).
Sampson also had 11 touches (nine carries for 115 yards, two touchdowns and two receptions for 23 yards) to provide a fast and elusive 1-2 punch for the Indians, who ran their winning streak to 13 games since midway through last season.
“They’re both dangerous, really good running backs,” Glens Falls coach Pat Lilac said. “We mix and match to not overload one or the other. It’s tough on defenses. And, I thought our offensive line did a nice job up front — especially in the second half. It opened it up. We made a commitment to the running game. Once Griffin and Aalijah get a little bit of space, they can make big plays.”
Running back counterpart Ivan Roberts had 18 rushes for 70 yards to lead the Patriots (3-3, 2-2).
But Glens Falls was about to take a big, early lead courtesy of a botched punt attempt on Broadalbin-Perth’s opening drive that placed Glens Falls on their own 9-yard line. Woodell found the end zone from 7 yards out on a pass from Girard.
After a Patriots punt on the next series, Woodell went up the middle from a yard away to put the Indians up 13-0 with 3:56 left in the first quarter. A high snap on a punt attempt drifted over the Glens Falls punter head and into the back of the end zone for a safety to get the Patriots on the board.
By the time the Patriots had scored again on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Dante Calderone to Jackson Sassanella, the team trailed 33-8 in the third quarter with 6:32 left.
“You got to hit those big plays early,” said Broadalbin-Perth coach Jim Pelneau. “We got to protect the ball when we started off early on. We got pinned on our own end and we can’t do that. They took advantage of that. I thought — early in the second half — when they broke that last big play, it knocked the wind out of us. Following the sack that we had, we had a little momentum. But, that’s why they’re good — they score big, chunk plays fast.”
Glens Falls 47, B-P 8
Broadablin-Perth (2-2, 3-3) 0 2 6 0 — 8
Glens Falls (4-0, 6-0) 14 13 20 0 — 47
First quarter
GF — Woodell 7 pass from Girard (Guillet kick), 8:36
GF — Woodell 1 run (Guillet kick), 3:56
Second quarter
BP — Safety, high snap into end zone, 8:30
GF — Barclay 17 pass from Girard (pass failed), 5:21
GF — Woodell 69 run (Guillet kick), :36
Third quarter
GF — Woodell 76 run (kick failed), 11:20
BP — Sassarella 8 pass from Calderone (pass failed), 6:32
GF — Sampson 31 run (Guillet kick), 5:12
GF — Sampson 6 pass from Girard (Guillet kick), :48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – Broadalbin-Perth: Roberts 18-70, Priamo 5-12, Sassanella 1-3, Benton 1-0, Calderone 6- (-5). Glens Falls: Woodell 10-246-3 TDs, Sampson 9-115-2 TDs, Dean 3-5, Girard 1- (-8).
Passing — Broadalbin-Perth: Calderone 12-21-147-TD-INT. Glens Falls: Girard 8-12-67-3 TDs.
Receiving — Broadalbin-Perth: Visco 5-58, Roberts 3-54, Jackson 1-24, Sassanella 2-9-TD, Priamo 1-3, Sanford 1-0. Glens Falls: Sampson 4-30, Barclay 1-17-TD, Hirsch 2-13, Woodell 1-7-TD.
