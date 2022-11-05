Glens Falls rallies, but season ends in overtime (updated with videos)

GLENS FALLS — The first play of the game had to be an omen. There is no other way to see it.

Lansingburgh’s kickoff hit the turf between Glens Falls players, bounced backward and ended up in the Knights’ possession. The next three hours twisted and turned before the game ended with Lansingburgh stuffing a two-point conversion attempt in overtime to beat the Indians, 41-40.

The upset win gave Lansingburgh a spot in next Saturday’s Class B championship game of the Section II Football Tournament. The loss was the first this season for Glens Falls (8-1), which lost in the Section II semifinals for the second straight year.

The game was decided on the final play, but it was shaped by what happened in the first half. The Indians fumbled twice and were intercepted once while Lansingburgh ran up a 28-7 lead. The Knights (6-4) scored again to start the second half and seemed headed for victory with a four-touchdown lead.

Glens Falls roared back in the third quarter behind quarterback Carson Rath, who completed 20 of 32 passes for 344 yards. With the wind at his back, Rath hit Oscar Lilac, Peyton McClenning and Kellen Driscoll with TD passes that brought the Indians within a touchdown of the lead.

“We just knew they were doing everything they could to take away the run, and we thought some things would be open over the middle of the field,” Glens Falls coach Pat Lilac said.

But getting the tying touchdown was a struggle. It looked like the Indians were going to tie the game early in the fourth quarter, but fumbled it away on the goal line. Rath later connected with McClenning on what appeared to be a tying score, but Rath was beyond the line of scrimmage when he threw. Later, the Indians forced Lansingburgh to punt, but had too many players on the field.

The Indians got the ball back with 32.8 seconds left, and against all odds, drove 75 yards to tie the game. The last play was a Rath pass to Driscoll in the corner of the end zone, a 16-yard toss as the final seconds were melting away. McClenning’s extra point got through the uprights to force overtime.

Lansingburgh had the first possession in OT and scored on a 13-yard run by quarterback Logan Hardt, with Andrew Esposito booting the placement kick for a seven-point lead. Glens Falls then got the ball into the end zone on Rath’s 3-yard pass to Driscoll on a fourth-down play.

Coach Lilac passed up the extra point and elected to end the game on the spot with a two-point try. The run attempt failed.

“I thought we had a pretty good play that we’ve practiced all year and we’ve never run,” Lilac said. “They just defended it well.”

Glens Falls ended the game with a 447-370 edge on Lansingburgh in total yardage, with most of the yards coming via the air. Oscar Lilac had 128 yards receiving and Driscoll recorded 127.

But the early turnovers were costly, and Hardt was hard to stop. The Knights’ QB finished with 176 yards rushing and 125 yards passing.

“We had four turnovers which led to 28 points,” Lilac said. “We turned it over on the 1-yard line in the second half. You’re not going to win a lot of football games if you don’t win the turnover battle and that’s what did us in today.

“And I give Lansingburgh credit, their quarterback was really savvy and tough and he got tough yards when they needed it.”