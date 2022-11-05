Glens Falls rallies, but loses in OT

GLENS FALLS — Lansingburgh stopped Glens Falls on a two-point conversion attempt in overtime and upset the Indians 41-40 on Saturday in a Class B semifinal of the Section II Football Tournament.

Lansingburgh (6-4) moves on to play Ravena in the championship game next weekend. Glens Falls ended its season at 8-1.

Glens Falls, hampered by fumbles and other mistakes, was behind by as much as 34-7 early in the second half before storming back with a third-quarter surge, built on the arm of quarterback Carson Rath. Glens Falls tied the game with 1.1 seconds left on Rath's pass to Kellen Driscoll.

Lansingburgh had first possession in OT, scored and kicked the extra point. Glens Falls scored and elected to try for two points, but failed.

