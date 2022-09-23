Glens Falls QB Carson Rath finds comfort zone in offense

GLENS FALLS — Carson Rath tends to stay in his lane within the framework of the Glens Falls football team's offense.

The Indians' senior quarterback tends to take what the defense gives him, he doesn't usually scramble, he makes excellent reads and he connects with his receivers.

That comfort with his role is no surprise when one considers that one of Rath's other sports is swimming, where staying in one's lane is required.

Rath and his Glens Falls teammates are scheduled to host Hudson Falls on Saturday at noon in the 50th Jug Game, a Class B matchup. The Indians (2-0) are hoping to win the Jug for the eighth straight year; the Tigers (0-2 league, 0-3 overall) are just trying to get untracked.

"Senior year, Jug Game at home — it's pretty exciting just to play that," Rath said in practice earlier this week. "It's a game where there's a different mentality between the two teams. It's a rivalry that's been going on for a very long time."

"He's a year bigger and stronger and more experienced, and he threw the ball well last year," Glens Falls head coach Pat Lilac said of his second-year signalcaller. "Carson is also a really intelligent kid and a really good leader. He brings a sense of calmness and poise to our offense."

Said Hudson Falls head coach Brett Watkins: "They have playmakers all over the field. (Rath) allows his athletes to make big plays."

It may be an unusual trio of sports that Rath undertakes — football, swimming and baseball — but he's been swimming for a very long time.

"I took swim lessons at a young age, and after that, they signed me up for the local club team and I just stuck with it, I enjoyed it," said Rath, a 6-foot, 180-pounder who has become the Indians' backstroke specialist, in addition to the freestyle events. "Backstroke is something that comes easily to me, something I can work on and enjoy every time I do it. It's one of the most fun strokes to do."

Rath and his swimming teammates qualified for states last season in several events, including the 200-yard freestyle relay, which set a school record in the qualifier meet.

"It's something that I dreamed of," Rath said. "You walk in and you see the record board every single day, but to know that you and your friends have a chance to break it — and eventually breaking it — is something you're never really prepared for. That feeling is just great."

Does anything from swimming translate to football?

"I feel like I get a lot of shoulder strength — my shoulders are really well built," said Rath, the son of former Glens Falls quarterback Randy Rath. "Some people's arms get tired from throwing too much, but I never really faced that problem because of how much I use my shoulders during swimming."

On Sept. 16, Rath helped one of his teammates — sophomore wide receiver Kellen Driscoll — set what is believed to be a new school record with 14 receptions in a single football game. Rath completed 17 of 21 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown in the Indians' 21-13 Class B win at Ravena.

"In practice, throwing to him, he's always open, so we get the connection," Rath said of Driscoll. "I know where he can catch it, which is a decent amount of places around his body."

"He throws great — he knows where I like it, throws it right where the route's supposed to be," Driscoll said.

The Rath-to-Driscoll passing combination won't be a secret to Hudson Falls on Saturday.

"We're trying to put some wrinkles in and trying to move Kellen around a bit," Lilac said. "Now we know people will be trying to take him away — he might get pressed more or doubled in key situations, so we're trying to get more people involved in our offense."

Glens Falls' experienced offensive line and rugged defense will also be a key against the Tigers, who are coming off a 53-10 non-league loss to Section X power Gouverneur last week. Their other two games were much closer.

Hudson Falls is powered by big running back/linebacker Jesse Mullis, who rushed for 165 yards last week, shifty quarterback Will Coon and deep threat Deonzae Bright.